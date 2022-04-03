Sedgwick Reserve public hike day

On Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon Sedgwick Reserve is hosting a public hike day. Community members are invited to visit the 6,000-acre protected reserve, normally closed to the public, on a guided morning hike with experienced docents.

Docent guides will lead multiple levels of hikes to accommodate a diversity of abilities while offering insights into the unique geologic history, flora, and fauna of the reserve, considered by some to be one of the crown jewels of the University of California Natural Reserve System.

Check-in for participants opens at 8:30 a.m. and hikes depart from the field station promptly at 9:00 a.m. Hikes last between two and four hours.

Hikers are welcome to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the shade of valley oaks at the Field Station picnic area after their hike, and are invited to take advantage of the opportunity to see the newly-renovated, century-old Sedgwick barn, the Sedgwick pond (home to numerous rare and special-status species, including the Western pond turtle and the tricolored blackbird), and the LEED-certified Tipton Meeting House.

Those interested in participating can register at https://sedgwick.nrs.ucsb.edu/store.

– Katherine Zehnder