SEED, Nancy Colburn

Nancy Colburn Seed was born June 6, 1926 in McPherson, Kansas. She passed away peacefully at home January 19, 2022. She lived in Santa Barbara for the past 74 years. Nancy had three chidren, Nan Verkaik (Wim), Harris Seed III (Lori) and Marcia Seed (deceased). She had three grandchildren: Justin Verkaik (Monica), Bryan Seed (Alyssa), Amy Bayer (Scott), and 8 great-grandchildren. Nancy was active in the Assistance League, Little Town Club and Quilting Club. The family is thankful for her amazing caretakers. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her honor, please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.