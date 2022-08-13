Seek Thermal hands out free bikes to youth in need

COURTESY PHOTOS

Kids at the Goleta United Girls & Boys Clubs received a bike and a poster from Seek Thermal.

More than 70 employees from Seek Thermal gathered at its warehouse in Goleta recently to surprise 38 members of the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club with personalized free bikes.

The youth members who received bikes were selected based on the criteria that they did not already have a bike at home and were asked to submit a short essay stating “what a new bike would mean to me.”

Seek Thermal was originally only planning to give away 20 bikes in total, but after receiving 38 heartfelt essay submissions, Debbie Horne, vice president of human resources and administration at Seek Thermal, and the rest of her team were determined to hand out bikes for all 38 members.

“The letters were very impactful, filled with the innocent honesty of a child,” said Ms. Horne. “Many of the children shared that they’ve never had a bike before or that their families could not afford one. One comment – ‘I just want my parents to be happy’ – was so unselfish and sweet.”

In addition to receiving a bike, each child was given a decorated poster with their name and their original essay they had submitted to Seek Thermal a few weeks before.

The morning of the grand reveal, Seek Thermal personnel went to work building each of the bikes by hand with a technician on site to do the final safety checks. However, before the bikes were given out, one of the engineers gave a demo about Seek Thermal’s innovative technology that aids first responders.

“We are very moved by the support we received from Seek Thermal. The impact it had on our members will not soon be forgotten,” said Michael Baker, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com