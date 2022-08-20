See’s Candies hosts grand opening

Officials speak at Goleta ribbon cutting; customers line up for free samples

“We are so proud of See’s for 101 years of service, and we’re still going strong!” See’s Candies Director of Shops Marsheena Freeman tells the crowd Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new See’s Candies store at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

The new See’s Candies in Goleta officially kicked off its Grand Opening Week on Friday with a morning ribbon cutting attended by See’s employees, city officials and dozens of See’s faithful ready to line up for free samples and specials.

The Grand Opening Week at the Camino Real Marketplace location will continue through Aug. 26 with free gifts for in-store and pickup shoppers who make a purchase of at least $35.

In-store shoppers during the week will also be able to submit their email addresses for a chance to win a $25 See’s gift card from the store, located at 7044 Market Place Drive.

“Thank you to the community, and thank you to all of the people who made this possible here today,” said See’s Director of Shops Marsheena Freeman at the ceremony. “We are so proud of See’s for 101 years of service, and we’re still going strong! (It’s a) great team, and great people who make it happen.”

“We knew we wanted to be in the area. We knew we wanted to be a part of this community, and we were so happy that it just worked out perfectly to get this beautiful new space,” she continued. “We have the team here from (the now-closed) Santa Barbara shop, and some of them have been here just as long as that shop’s been open!”

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte expressed excitement at having a See’s location in the city, and she touched on how the candy shop chain has played a role in her personal life.

“The city of Goleta loves ribbon cuttings because it’s our opportunity to welcome new business to our city, and I wish you all the very best,” she said. “I grew up with See’s candy, my parents were See’s shoppers, and for every holiday or special occasion, we had See’s candy. So I’ve carried that tradition on in my family — there’s not a Christmas that goes by that my grandchildren don’t find (See’s chocolate) somewhere in the house.”

“My youngest daughter is having her first baby, so instead of regular cigars we got the chocolate cigars,” she added.

Also in attendance was Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco, who also noted his personal memories of the company’s sweets as a reason for his happiness with the new location.

“As someone who grew up in Santa Barbara and the Goleta area, See’s candies have always been a part of my life going back to my grandparents and great grandparents,” he said. “It’s just so wonderful to see this coming into Goleta directly and coming into Goleta to stay.

“It’s a very sweet day for Goleta, and I look forward to See’s Candies bringing a different flavor to the Goodland.”

