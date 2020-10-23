Seifert hired as environmental health services director

COURTESY PHOTO

Lars Seifert has been hired as the Environmental Health Services Director for Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that Lars Seifert has been hired as the next Environmental Health Services Director for Santa Barbara County.

Mr. Seifert previously served as the Chief of the Land & Water Quality Division for the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health, during which time he was responsible for the fiscal, personnel, operational management and planning oversight of 14 environmental protection programs, said Jackie Ruiz, spokeswoman for the SBCPHD.

He directed and implemented strategic initiatives and operational objectives for county and Cal/EPA-delegated environmental enforcement and monitoring programs. Mr. Seifert also managed land development review, water quality protection programs, acquisitions, community plans, and proposed public infrastructure projects, Ms. Ruiz said.

“We welcome Mr. Seifert to Santa Barbara County and appreciate the value that his 20 years of leadership experience will add to the Public Health Department’s Environmental Health Services Division. His commitment to customer service, community engagement, staff mentoring, and project management will be key to ensuring the high quality of services we aim to provide our community,” Paige Batson, Deputy Director for Community Health, said in a statement.

In addition, Mr. Seifert coordinated messaging and operational responses to community health risks associated with wildfires, beach water quality impairments, safety of drinking water supplies, substandard housing conditions, as well as sewage and chemical spills.

“I look forward to supporting the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in the delivery of quality environmental services and to be provided an opportunity to engage local communities in the protection of public health and to ensure a sustainable environment for the future,” Mr. Seifert said in a statement.

He will officially join the team on Monday.

— Mitchell White