Seinfeld to perform new comedy routine at Arlington Theatre

In addition to his standup comedy, Jerry Seinfeld is directing and starring in “Unfrosted,” a movie inspired by his comedy bit about Pop Tarts.

Jerry Seinfeld will perform his new standup comedy routine at 7 and 9:30 tonight at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara.

The longtime comedy icon’s career took off with his first appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1981. In 1989, Mr. Seinfeld and Larry David co-created “Seinfeld,” an NBC sitcom in which Mr. Seinfeld starred as himself.

The Emmy-winning show focused on the adventures — or rather, misadventures — of Jerry and his fellow New York City friends. In addition to Mr. Seinfeld, the series starred Montecito actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer and Jason Alexander as George Costanza.

The popular sitcom ran for nine seasons.

Mr. Seinfeld’s latest projects on Netflix include “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” “23 Hours to Kill” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Mr. Seinfeld also has starred in, written and produced films such as “Comedian” (a 2002 documentary) and “Bee Movie” (2007). And he produced a Broadway hit, “Colin Quinn Long Story Story.”

He also has written two best-selling books — “Is This Anything?” and “Seinlanguage” — and a children’s book, “Halloween.”

Mr. Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film “Unfrosted.” He is starring in and directing the movie, which is about rival companies Kellogg’s and Post competing in 1963 in Michigan to create a pastry that could change breakfast forever.

The movie was inspired by Mr. Seinfeld’s joke about Pop Tarts.

The large cast of “Unfrosted” includes James Mardsen, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Christian Slater, Rachael Harris, Max Greenfield, Jack McBrayer, Sarah Cooper, Cedric Yarbrough and Raquel Woodruff.

