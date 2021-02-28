SELBERG, Kim Rene’ (Szafranski)

Kim Rene’ Selberg (Szafranski) passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 19th, 2021 at the young age of 65. She was born in Pomona, CA in 1955 and moved to Pasadena shortly after. In 1966 she moved to Santa Barbara where she attended San Marcos High School and met her future husband Jim. She graduated in 1973 and married her husband Jim in 1974. In 1973 she attended SBBC where she became a Secretary to Detectives at the SBSO until 1975. She then worked at Cottage Hospital until she moved to Ventura in 1985. In 1986 she worked at CMH as a Unit Secretary on the 5th Floor until her retirement in 2016. Since her retirement she has enjoyed many activities such as making flower pens, spending time with her Grandchildren and animals Roxy, Harley, Chloe, Toby, TB, Spunky, Deacon and Caine.

She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Jim, Children-Kristina, Kelly, Daniel and Geniveve, Grandsons Weston and Travis. She will be reunited with her father Edwin, mother Jeannine and brother Mark. She will be greatly missed by many. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 4th at the Santa Barbara Cemetery at 3pm. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Hospice of Santa Barbara.