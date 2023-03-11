SELLENTIN, Mary Ann (Prees)

Mary Ann Sellentin was born to Dr. Robert and Ruth Prees on October 29, 1930, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Following her graduation from East DePere High School in 1948, she worked for Wisconsin Public Service until she moved to Santa Barbara, California where she met and married Charles Sellentin in 1955. Mary Ann and Chuck raised 4 children in Santa Barbara before moving to La Pine, Oregon in 1979. She passed away in Bend, Oregon on February 13, 2023. Mary Ann loved music from an early age, and enjoyed playing flute and piccolo in her high school marching band.

As a young adult she was part of an accordion group that played for local dances. For many years she played the piano for services at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and continued that ministry at La Pine Christian Center. The activities she enjoyed with Chuck, family members, and friends included fishing, bike rides, cross-country skiing, cheering for the Packers, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved snapping pictures and creating photo albums that her family will continue to enjoy. Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Prees, two sons: Brad (Grit) and Lance (Wendy), two daughters: Charlotte (Jay) Peterson and Janet (George) Fierar, 7 grandsons, and 2 great-granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to La Pine Christian Center, P.O. Box 349, La Pine, OR 97739 or to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, 61170 SE 27th St, Bend, OR 97702 where Mary Ann adopted several of the pets she loved. The Celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held on March 18, 11:00am at La Pine Christian Center, 52565 Day Road and may also be viewed on the church’s FaceBook page https://www.facebook.com/lpccag.