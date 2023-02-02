Home Local ‘Selling Kabul’ preview tonight at New Vic
‘Selling Kabul’ preview tonight at New Vic

Nitya Vidyasagar and Christine Mirzayan star in the Ensemble Theatre Company production of “Selling Kabul,” written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. The play, which is about an Afghan man hiding from the Taliban in his sister’s home in Kabul, begins its run at 7:30 tonight with a preview performance at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. After another preview show at 8 p.m. Friday, the play will officially open at 8 p.m. Saturday. The curtain will rise at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19. There are additional shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 4 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets cost $40 to $84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.
