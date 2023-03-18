Semi-truck’s trailer catches on fire on Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters respond Friday to a fire at a semi-truck in Buellton.

The No. 2 lane of Highway 101 was shut down temporarily early Friday morning after the trailer of a semi-truck in Buellton caught on fire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department received a call about the fire at 3:57 a.m. Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer, said the fire was confined to the rear trailer of the OnTrac package delivery truck.

He said firefighters kept the fire from reaching packages.

There were no injuries, and no one was sent to the hospital.

Capt. Safechuck said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

