Semiconductor convention moving to Phoenix from San Francisco

By COLE LAUTERBACH

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Recognizing Arizona’s growing semiconductor sector, North America’s “premier microelectronics exhibition and conference” is coming to town.

SEMI, an industry association with members across the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, announced Tuesday it would hold SEMICON West 2025 in Phoenix after holding the conference in San Francisco for the last five decades.

“SEMI is excited to bring SEMICON West to Phoenix, a booming semiconductor manufacturing hub, in October 2025,” said Joe Stockunas, president of SEMI Americas, host of the exhibition and conference.

The announcement is preceded by a series of investments by some of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers intending to expand operations in Arizona.

“Greater Phoenix is home to more than 75 semiconductor companies including SEMI members EMD Electronics, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and the sector employs more than 100,000 with more jobs on the way. As recent investments in chip manufacturing in the area have made abundantly clear, Phoenix embodies the drive by SEMI and the industry at large toward greater innovation,” Mr. Stockunas said.

The event is scheduled to be held in the Phoenix Convention Center. A spokesman for SEMI said 8,000 people attend the event on average.

“We’re proud to welcome SEMICON West to Arizona!” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona has become a global leader in chip manufacturing and innovation, with rapid growth across our entire semiconductor ecosystem. We look forward to joining with local partners and SEMICON West to welcome industry leaders from around the globe and showcase why Arizona has become the world’s leading destination for new chip investments.”

The convention will alternate sites between the Valley and the Bay Area. It will return to San Francisco in 2026 before returning to Arizona in 2027.