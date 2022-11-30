Sen. Alex Padilla praises Senate’s approval of Respect for Marriage Act

COURTESY PHOTO

Sen. Alex Padilla

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, praised the Senate following its 61-36 vote Tuesday to adopt the Respect for Marriage Act.

The bill, which now goes to the House for consideration, would require the federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. The legislation is also designed to guarante that valid marriages between two individuals are given full faith and credit, regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.

“Today, the Senate took a bold step to affirm the lives of millions of LGBTQ people and interracial couples across our country,” Sen. Padilla said in a statement. “By passing the Respect for Marriage Act, we sent a clear message to all LGBTQ Americans that we see them and recognize that they are worthy of equal treatment under law regardless of who they are, who they love, and who they choose to marry.

“This was a significant day in the story of American progress,” Sen. Padilla said. “But the continued threats to our most fundamental rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision that necessitated today’s vote make one thing clear: We still have work to do to achieve full equality.

“I will continue working to build on our efforts today until we ensure that every American is treated equally under the law, free from discrimination,” Sen. Padilla said.

Earlier this year, Sen. Padilla introduced the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act, which is designed to protect the nation’s 1.4 million LGBTQ-owned businesses from lending discrimination. Sen. Padilla also joined his fellow Senate Democrats in introducing a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month to highlight the LGBTQ community’s efforts to achieve full equality, including for marriage.

