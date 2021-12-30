Sen. Harry Reid remembered for legislation

U.S. SENATE PHOTO

Sen. Harry Reid, seen in this 2015 photo, is remembered for his work to get the Affordable Care Act passed.

Harry Reid is being remembered for his successful efforts to pass legislation such as the Affordable Care Act, the economic aid package after the 2008 recession and the Dodd-Frank financial reforms.

The retired Senate majority leader died Tuesday at his Henderson, Nev. , home from complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

President Joe Biden has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and federal buildings on the day of former Sen. Reid’s internment. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who called Mr. Reid “a giant” who accomplished much for the state and its families, also ordered flags be flown half-staff on that day in the state.

President Biden called Mr. Reid “a man of action, and a man of his word — guided by faith, loyalty and unshakeable resolve.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described him as “one of the most amazing individuals I ever met.”

Former President Barack Obama posted in a tweet that he “wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

Mr. Reid became the Senate minority leader overnight when fellow Democrat, Sen. Tom Daschle of South Dakota, lost his re-election bid in 2004.

Mr. Reid grew up in Searchlight, Nev., where his father was a gold miner. Mr. Reid is survived by his wife, Landra, whom he met when they were students at Utah State University.

In the 1960s, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., and Mr. Reid studied at George Washington University law school before he and his wife returned to Nevada. There Mr. Reid’s career included a stint as a state gaming commissioner.

In May 2018, Mr. Reid announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Soon afterward, the Las Vegas airport was renamed the Harry Reid International Airport.

