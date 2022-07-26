Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.V., said Monday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

The news comes on the heels of the White House announcing last week President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19.

“[President Biden] has begun taking Paxlovid,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the announcement. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

President Biden has been vaccinated and twice boosted.

His doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a letter Sunday released by the White House that “his symptoms continue to improve significantly.”