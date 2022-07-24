Senate drug bill could end up hurting patients

Judy Pearson

The author is founder of A 2nd Act

Editor’s note: Judy Pearson is an award-winning writer, a cancer survivor, and founder of A 2nd Act, an Arizona nonprofit that supports women survivors of all cancers.

If you took your car to the mechanic to fix a flat tire and were told that the auto shop was instead going to replace your perfectly good engine, while leaving the flat tire as it is, you would be dumbfounded and stunned at the incompetence.

Sadly, this is happening in real life with the U.S. Senate and drug pricing.

The Senate is currently trying to “fix” drug pricing through reconciliation. It’s an honorable and much-needed goal. For too long, patients have been hurt at the pharmacy counter with rising costs, resulting in many having to decide between everyday necessities and prescription medications. The sooner we fix drug pricing, the sooner we’ll stop hearing the heartbreaking stories of seniors cutting their medications in half or simply not treating their chronic conditions due to cost.

So when the first draft of the Senate prescription drug bill was released, hopes were high in the patient community.

Sadly, those hopes were dashed as soon as the details emerged, and it became apparent that the Senate ignored the flat tire.

Medicare Part D, which cancer patients use for everything from certain chemotherapy drugs to anti-nausea and pain medications, is extremely popular among seniors and has actually come in under budget year after year. So, of course, the Senate thinks that disrupting that popular program is the smart move. Senators are proposing price controls in Part D, which sound good in theory, but would actually be extremely disruptive to access, innovation and groundbreaking research, all of which were critical in the creation of lifesaving vaccines for COVID-19 and will continue to be at the forefront in treating disease.

Just ask the foreign countries that have price controls. Every one of them has fewer options when it comes to treatment. Or ask the University of Chicago, whose report stated that price controls would likely lead to anywhere from 162 to 342 new drugs hitting the market over the next two decades.

The Senate bill has a whole bunch of other bad things in it as well, like removing the $35 co-pay cap on insulin, as well as allowing Part D health insurance premiums to rise. But what stands out the most is seeing what they decided NOT to fix, like the shady practices employed in the pharmacy benefit manager industry.

The fact is that the net price for drugs, after accounting for rebates/discounts/fees, is dropping while everything else is rising. So why are we not seeing the benefit of that at the pharmacy counter? It’s because pharmacy benefit managers are keeping drug manufacturer rebates for themselves and raking in billions of dollars in the process. It’s not like the Senate does not know this.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Indiana, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., recently introduced legislation to hold them accountable and make their industry more transparent. Was any of that language in the Senate reconciliation bill? Sadly, the answer is no.

There is still time for the Senate to correct their mistakes in this reconciliation bill. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both D-Arizona, are very influential and can lead the charge on behalf of patients. They simply need to get back in the shop with their colleagues; fix what is broken, and keep what is working. It’s not a difficult task when looked at from that perspective.

The Center Square, a nonprofit dedicated to journalism, provided this commentary to the News-Press.