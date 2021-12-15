Senate votes to raise debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling $2.5 trillion, a move that would avoid a default on the nation’s debt payments likely until 2023, beyond the midterm elections.

The 50-49 vote along party lines now sends the measure to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Treasury Department had told Congress the nation would be unable to pay its creditors if the ceiling was not raised by Wednesday.

“The resolution we will vote on will provide for raising of the debt limit to a level commensurate with funding necessary to get into 2023,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “As I have said repeatedly, this is about paying debt accumulated by both parties.”

Republicans refused to vote for the increase and criticized Democrats after the vote. Earlier this month, some Republicans did vote to allow a one-time removal of the filibuster so the debt ceiling vote could pass.

“The Democrats have decided to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “Their desire to continue to grow the government is a march towards a socialist America.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.