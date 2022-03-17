Senate votes to stop time change

Democrats and Republicans found something they could agree on Wednesday: stopping this whole business of turning clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

In a rare unanimous vote, the Senate called for making daylight savings time permanent starting in November 2023.

The bill is called — what else? — the Sunshine Protection Act.

Now the legislation heads to the House, which has held a committee meeting on the bill. If the House passes the bill, it will head to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Neither the White House nor Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed an opinion about the bill.

— Dave Mason