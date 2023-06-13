Senator presses for neighborhood cleanup following Exide plant contamination

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., has called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to designate an area in Southeast Los Angeles County as a Superfund site. He also urged the Department of Justice to enforce environmental laws and clarify policy allowing the use of non-prosecution agreements that spare corporate polluters of criminal liability.

Superfund sites fall under the 1980 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, and are sites contaminated by hazardous waste created through improper management or disposal. The declaration will provide critical resources and expertise for a proper clean-up.

The identified area in Southeast Los Angeles County was close to the former site of the Vernon battery recycling plant under energy giant Exide Technologies. The company filed for bankruptcy on May 19 2020 following Covid-19 when operations were shuttered in Europe and US plants slowed productivity.

The plant began operations in California in 1922 but became an Exide entity in 2000 as part of an acquisition within the state of California. It has been accused of dumping lead and other hazardous contaminants into the air, soil and water surrounding their Vernon battery recycling plant, adversely affecting the environment and the health of nearby communities.

“For decades, Exide dumped lead and hazardous contaminants into these communities without consequence, and it’s clear to me that this community of neighbors, friends, and families has been neglected by just about everyone involved,” said Sen. Padilla.

Exide recycled lead acid and lithium ion batteries and created new ones from the recycling. These were used in a number of systems: railways, motive power systems, cars, golf carts, boats and independent systems of energy storage for hospitals and telecommunication companies. In the US they ceased battery recycling 13 years ago and all lead recycling in 2013.

This is the second trip to bankruptcy court for the company, having emerged from a June 2013 bankruptcy filing with a reorganized structure and “legacy debt” burdens. A Los Angeles Times report noted that in 2015, Exide Technologies under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office would avoid criminal prosecution by permanently closing the Vernon Plant.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal included $454 million to clean up the contaminated neighborhoods of the Bell, Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Vernon communities, about 10,000 homes in all, contaminated by the plant. A report in 2020 said the company had spent upward of $150 million in remediation for a “former plant in California.”

Sen. Padilla said, “There’s been misstep after misstep and it’s time to finally put an end to that and provide justice. I’m calling on the EPA to formally designate these impacted neighborhoods as a federal Superfund site to provide critical federal resources and expertise to make sure Southeast Los Angeles can count on a thorough clean up that prioritizes the health and safety of everyone who lives here.”