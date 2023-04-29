Senator seeks to address violence against health-care workers

By GLENN MINNIS

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – With U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing health-care workers are four times more likely to be seriously injured while on the job than workers in any other industry, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has introduced legislation aimed at stemming the trend.

Coming as violence against nurses has only picked up, Sen. Baldwin’s bipartisan measure would require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that health-care and social services employers put in place a workplace violence prevention plan that includes a full-fledged evaluation of the facility’s level of security and staffing while also stipulating that employers log violent incidents and immediately launch investigations into them.

Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities and home-based hospice work are among the establishments that would be covered by the new federal standard.

The issue of safety has long been one that worries many across the industry, with a range of employees often raising concerns about departments being understaffed, which ends up putting both workers and patients at risk.

Over the past two years, The Journal Sentinel has been conducting an investigation into violence against hospital workers following the 2019 deadly attack on nurse Carlie Beaudin in a sparsely lit Froedtert Hospital parking garage. As part of its reporting, the newspaper pointed to how hospitals have taken few steps to prevent violence against staffers in the face of weak OSHA protections.

With just eight states currently having workplace violence prevention plans in place, Sen. Baldwin’s bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., and has the support of a trio of Republican representatives.

A similar bill proposed by Sen. Baldwin last year stalled in the Senate after passing the House, as the American Hospital Association and several other hospital lobbies have stood opposed to such changes.