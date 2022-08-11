Senators announce RAISE grants in California

COURTESY PHOTOS

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, both D-Calif., announced Wednesday that eight local governments, transit agencies and tribes in California will receive more than $119 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This funding comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Sens. Padilla and Feinstein voted to pass last year increased the funding available for the RAISE program, which will help communities modernize transportation infrastructure, according to a news release.

“As the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for California, I’m proud to see significant investments from this historic legislation for local and regional transportation infrastructure projects,” Sen. Padilla said in a news release. This funding for projects across the state, from San Francisco to the Central Valley and Los Angeles, will improve transportation safety, better connect our communities, and help keep our economy moving.”

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla

The projects awarded RAISE Grants include the California High-Speed Rail project’s extension from Madera to Merced, including civil infrastructure, track, and systems along the Merced-Fresno-Bakersfield early operating segment.

The senators’ news release didn’t mention any projects in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Katherine Zehnder