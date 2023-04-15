Senior center offers grief support group

SANTA MARIA — A free grief support group for adults 50 and older is being held on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center until further notice.

The center is at 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Central Coast Home Health and Hospice are partnering to host this free event. The group will be led by a trained facilitator.

The purpose of this new support group is to share useful information about the grieving process as well as tools to alleviate feelings of isolation.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Kira Logan