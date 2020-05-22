Senior spirit on display

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSGraduates’ photos grace the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School site. Seniors were encouraged to stop at the school today to pick up their Celebrating Our Seniors package. Each package included a custom senior yard sign, a diploma cover and more. “Wear your cap and gown to show your senior spirit!” the school said in a flyer at www.syvpirates.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Goleta voters to decide mayoral terms next post State approves more reopenings Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.