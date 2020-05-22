Home Local Senior spirit on display
Local

Senior spirit on display

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Graduates’ photos grace the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School site. Seniors were encouraged to stop at the school today to pick up their Celebrating Our Seniors package. Each package included a custom senior yard sign, a diploma cover and more. “Wear your cap and gown to show your senior spirit!” the school said in a flyer at www.syvpirates.org.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More