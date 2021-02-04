Seniors get free days at botanic garden

COURTESY PHOTO

Seniors will be able to visit the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for free during six days this year.

SANTA BARBARA — During six days this year, seniors can visit the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for free.

People 60 and older will get free admission on Feb. 24, April 21, June 16, Aug. 16, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15.

For the sixth year in a row, the sponsorship of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels is providing the six free days.

Seniors unable to visit in person can still experience the garden through virtual experiences, which will be broadcast at sbbg.org on each Senior Free Day.

“Now more than ever before, we have seen just how essential time in nature is to our overall health and well-being,” according to a statement from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “Inviting seniors to experience the garden provides a safe, socially distant activity that has been shown to enhance our mental and physical health.”

For more information, contact the garden at 805-682-4726.

— Gerry Fall