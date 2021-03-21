Seniors panel elects officers, add member

The Board of Directors of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens has elected new officers and a new member.

Newly elected officers include Randall Harris of San Luis Obispo as president, Christine McReynolds of Lompoc as secretary and E. Howard Green of Santa Barbara as treasurer. Robert Spector of San Luis Obispo joined the board.

“Needs of senior citizens have increased significantly through this COVID-19 pandemic period,” Mr. Harris said in a news release. “As president of this board, board members work to ensure prudent expenditure of limited public funds to address the need for services for the frail and vulnerable seniors in our community.”

He added that there are vacancies on the board of directors and the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. Anyone interested in working with the commission is invited to contact the board.

For more information, call 805-925-9554, 805-965-3288, 805-541-0384 or 1-800-510-2020 or email seniors@kcbx.net.

— Grayce McCormick