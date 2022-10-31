Seniors shine on Westmont women’s soccer Senior Day

Westmont Women’s Soccer, ranked 16th in the NAIA, concluded the regular season with a convincing 8-0 win over Menlo (4-2-2) on Saturday at Thorrington Field. Fittingly, seven of the goals were scored by seniors on a day when Westmont honored its eight graduating seniors.

As a result, Westmont ended regular season play undefeated for the first time since 2013. The Warriors improved to 12-0-3 overall and 7-0-1 in Golden State Athletic Conference play. They also ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 27-4.

The scoring came early and often for the Warriors. In the eighth minute, Karly Kingsley received a pass from Shayna Stock who was on the left touchline. Kingsley, who was unguarded, took a touch, then fired from 30 yards out on the left side, sneaking the ball inside the near post.

Then in the 15th minute, Kingsley served a ball into the box from the left flank that found Reese Davidson. From just inside the six-yard box, Davidson headed the cross to the far post to give Westmont a 2-0 advantage.

In the 19th minute, Davidson fired off a ball from 22 yards out with her left foot that hit the crossbar and rebounded back into play. Amelia Villa headed the ball down and Davidson ran on it, using one touch to fire it past the keeper for her GSAC-leading 16th goal of the season.

Just 70 seconds later, Grace Duckens made it a 4-0 game. Kingsley sent a ball on a low diagonal across the box. A Menlo defender mishandled the ball, teeing it up for Duckens who fired it off the inside of the far post.

Exactly two minutes after that, Duckens returned the favor to Kingsley. From the right touchline, Sadie Hill chipped a serve to the top of the six-yard box where Davidson, two Oaks defenders and the goalkeeper converged. Davidson, one defender and keeper ended up on the ground while Duckens retrieved the ball and sent it back out to Kingsley on the right side. Kingsley’s one-touch shot sailed inside the far post.

Then in the 25th minute, Duckens scored her second goal of the day and her fourth of the season. Katie DeMillo dribbled a ball to the end line, right of the goal. DeMillo sent a ball across the face of the goal that continued past a defender. Duckens ran on the ball and fired from six yards out. The ball ricocheted off the keeper and into the air. DeMillo took a second swing at it, this time with her back to the goal, and the ball spun into the goal.

Just 25 minutes into the game, three seniors had scored two goals each, Giving Westmont a 6-0 lead.

The only non-senior to score was freshman Sierra Martin who was tripped inside the box in the 41st minute. She converted the resulting penalty kick by going inside the left post for her first collegiate goal.

The only goal scored in the second half was in the 51st minute. Ande Siegel sent a corner kick to Hill, who was 20 yards out on the right side. Hill settled the ball and sent it toward the front of the goal. Kingsley kicked the ball with her left leg, redirecting it inside the far post. The goal was her ninth of the season and resulted in her first career hat trick.

Westmont finished atop the GSAC standings with 22 points (three points for each win, one for each tie). Ottawa (Ariz.) (11-3-2, 5-1-2) placed second with 17 points. As a result, Westmont and Ottawa have earned byes in the quarterfinals of the upcoming GSAC Tournament.

Next Saturday, November 5 is the date for the quarterfinals which will find third-seeded Menlo hosting sixth seeded Hope International (9-6-2, 3-4-1) and fourth-seeded Vanguard (7-5-4, 3-3-2) hosting fifth-seeded The Master’s (4-7-5, 2-2-4).

Winners of the quarterfinal match-ups will advance to the semifinals at Westmont. The lowest remaining seed will play Westmont at 2 p.m. The other quarterfinal winner will play Ottawa. The championship game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Westmont’s Thorrington Field at 1 p.m.

In addition to Kingsley, Davidson and Duckens, the other five seniors honored today were Hill, Charlotte Chipembere, who earned a shutout as today’s goalkeeper, Grace Hotaling, Kendall Morton and Taylie Scott.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

