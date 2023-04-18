Sentencing delayed for Santa Maria drug dealer

Detectives confiscated about 17,000 pills laced with fentanyl

A convicted Santa Maria drug dealer will have another month and a half to wait until he knows how long he’ll be sentenced to serve in federal prison beyond the time he’s already spent behind bars in Santa Barbara County Jail and the federal Men’s Detention Center in Los Angeles.

That’s because the long-awaited sentencing of Victor Anthony Olivera Hernandez, 22, was postponed Monday.

“The defendant’s sentencing hearing was continued to June 1 at 8 a.m. in Los Angeles,” Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, told the News-Press.

Mr. Olivera Hernandez had been scheduled to stand trial in February after he initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, but he switched his plea to guilty on Dec. 8.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison to a maximum of life imprisonment when he is sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Bureau of Investigations arrested Mr. Olivera Hernandez on Aug. 4 after collecting evidence and surveilling him selling drugs, starting in July.

When they stopped his car, officers found two clear plastic bags, each containing approximately 10 blue “M30” pills of suspected fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in his pants’ pocket. Blue “M30” pills are often counterfeit oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl.

Then they searched his house and backyard in the 100 block of Curryer Street in Santa Maria.

During their search, detectives confiscated about 17,000 pills laced with fentanyl, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or Ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.

Some of the drugs seized were found in areas accessible to children living there.

Mr. Olivera Hernandez told detectives that all he sold was marijuana, and that the other drugs they found did not belong to him and that he was holding them for another individual.

He originally was prosecuted locally, but then the U.S. Attorney’s Office reached out and said it wanted to prosecute him on federal charges. Santa Barbara County prosecutors readily agreed.

