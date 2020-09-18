Sept. 25 event to raise funds for Santa Barbara Public Library

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

A virtual benefit Sept. 25 will benefit The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

“Only You Can Tell Your Own Story,” a virtual performance of stories, poetry and music, is planned by The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library. The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

The cost is $25, and the video will be available beyond the actual performance time.

All proceeds go to the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Participating will be Royce Adams, Joel Altschul, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Peter Hale, Julia Hamilton, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Ann Lippincott, Perie Longo, Maureen Murdock, Ken Ralph and Cynthia Ward.

There will be a musical intermission with violinist Nicole McKenzie.

Originally scheduled for the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library on East Anapamu Street, the event was switched to another platform due to the challenges of social distancing.

Isaac Hernandez of Mercury Press, photographer, videographer and filmmaker, has connected the videos into one finished piece of art.

Prize opportunities for ticket holders include items from Chocolates du Cali Bressan and Chaucer’s Books, Costco shopping cards, a gift certificate from Ms. McKenzie for music lessons or a performance time, and a copy of the Friends’ book, “Library Book: Writers on Libraries.”

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library is a nonprofit support group of the library that raises funds for materials, programs and services that would otherwise not be provided.

