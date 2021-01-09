Kathy Badrak to lead art workshop at Wildling Museum in Solvang

Soon after it was announced that artist Kathy Badrak would lead a virtual art workshop in “Serenity Stone Wrapping” at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, the Jan. 24 session was a sellout.

“It was somewhat of a surprise since we had never done this before, but I think there is a definite connection between the topic and the pandemic,” said Ms. Badrak, who plans to repeat the Solvang museum’s session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 because of the incredible interest.

“Rock wrapping is an art form rooted in Japanese tradition. Wrapped stones can be used in Japanese gardens to guide visitors along a prescribed route or the correct spiritual path,” Ms. Badrak told the News-Press by phone from her home in Lompoc.

“Weaving is meditative, repetitious work, which I find relaxing and provides a feeling of serenity,” Kathy Badrak said.

“Today there are many variations of rock wrapping, using many different materials. For this workshop, attendees will learn two methods of rock wrapping with waxed linen to create their own serenity stones.”

The linen is thread that has been waxed, but rope, string and leather can also be used.

The $25 fee for the workshop includes materials that will be available for pickup two days before the session at the Wildling Museum, 1511-B Mission Drive.

A Zoom link will be shared with registrants to join the live course, and a class recording will be made available to participants for one week following the course.

“I hope that after the workshop, participants will be inspired to use some of these materials to create their own serenity stones,” Kathy Badrak said.

All ages are welcome to attend, but the class is probably not suitable for young children.

“I supply all the rocks, which is no problem. I have hundreds of them. My father-in-law was a rockhound,” said Ms. Badrak, a mixed media artist who has been a basket weaver for more than 30 years.

She is a member of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, California Gourd Society and the American Gourd Society. Her work has been featured and sold through art galleries, commission work and shows throughout California. She has won numerous awards in juried shows and has exhibited as a featured artist at the Cypress Gallery in Lompoc.

“I love harvesting and preparing different local natural materials for my basketry and working with their many colors, varieties and textures. Intrigued with the weaving patterns of my baskets, I began to explore different methods of weaving on wood, gourds and stone in my art,” Ms. Badrak said.

