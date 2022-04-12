Sermons to honor Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA — Under the coordination of the ECOFaith interdenominational organization, several Santa Barbara congregations and faith leaders will address the issue of creation care later this month in honor of Earth Day.

More than 15 congregations have committed to the first interfaith Earth Day initiative.

“All faith traditions call upon their members to be good stewards of the land we are blessed to inherit,” ECOFaith Chair Ivor John said in a news release.

“The message they all convey is that nature must be held in awe, and humankind has a sacred responsibility to care for the Earth and the diversity of all living things. With global warming and environmental degradation doing greater and greater harm each year, it’s more important than ever that we spread the word from pulpits across the community, calling for greater appreciation of the beauty around us, and greater awareness of how vulnerable it all is right now.”

— Katherine Zehnder