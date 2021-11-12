SERRA, Ellen

Ellen Serra, 76, of Santa Barbara, California, passed on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara, California.

Born in Passaic, NJ to her late parents, Joseph and Ellen Dobkowski, and raised in Clifton, NJ before moving to Santa Barbara in her early twenties. She is survived by her beloved son, Kevin Robert Serra and by her devoted siblings, her sister Rev. Dr. Carol Lynch, brothers Joseph Dobkowski and James Dobkowski and her cherished nephews, nieces, and cousins as well as by her beloved cat, Gato. She is pre-deceased by her former husband, Robert Thomas Serra, of Teaneck, New Jersey.

A memorial for friends and family on the east coast will be planned.