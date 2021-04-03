Women’s commission honors Alejandra Mahoney

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Commission for Women and the county Board of Supervisors has honored Alejandra Mahoney for her community service.

Alejandra Mahoney is among six women from across the region honored for their long-standing service and dedication by the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women alongside the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Ms. Mahoney, who is director of special programs for People’s Self-Help Housing, was selected from Santa Barbara’s 3rd District. The honor, given during Women’s History Month, recognizes her 16-year career at PSHH and her varied work in the wider community.

“Alejandra has been a core influence in moving our mission forward at PSHH,” said Anna Miller, chief operating officer. “Her focus on social justice and equity has informed many of the organization’s decisions, particularly in the field of education and now through our Community Independence Initiative.”

Before serving in her current position, Ms. Mahoney was director of education, where she oversaw development and administration of its Camino Scholars program.

Born in Costa Rica and raised in Guadalupe, she joined the organization in 2006, bringing extensive experience from her career at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Fitzgerald Community School and Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

Since then, she has guided education initiatives across the Central Coast as a board member for The Fund for Santa Barbara, an ambassador for Allan Hancock Community College, a graduate of Leadership Santa Maria Valley and a founding board member for Central Coast Future Leaders.

Camino Scholars serves more than 400 students per year at its 11 on-site learning centers. The program helps prepare college-bound students for higher education through application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, campus visits, mentorship and continuing support while enrolled in college.

“There is so much that has been done but so much left to do,” said Ms. Mahoney upon receiving the award. “So here is to the workers, immigrant women, my sisters, the students and their mothers who are resilient and strong and work together to form amazing communities all through Santa Barbara County.”

