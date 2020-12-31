Services altered for trash, Christmas tree collection

SANTA MARIA — There will be no trash or green waste collection services, or street sweeping, for Santa Maria residents on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Street sweeping and solid waste collection services will occur one day later than usual during holiday weeks.

Residents are advised to place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m. the next day.

In addition, the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day and reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday. The Utilities Department administration office will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential solid waste collection routes at no charge during the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. Charges apply for trees picked up after Jan. 8.

Residents should place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from collection containers on the scheduled collection day (one day later during holiday weeks). Trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments, and flocked or artificial trees will not be accepted.

Questions can be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Grayce McCormick