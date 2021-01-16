SESMA, Ellen V Schumack

Oct. 1, 1946 Ð Dec. 3, 2020

We lost our dearly adored Ellen on 12/3/2020; she passed away at Cottage Hospital due to heart failure.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Richard of Santa Barbara. Her parents: Geraldine Sonheim and father Louis Shumack, her Sister Estelle Bienenstock and brother Raymond Schumack.

Ellen born in Queens, N.Y. was brought to California as a toddler by her mother, remained and considered herself as a Santa Barbara Girl.

Her career started at the Teen Rec. Center in Santa Barbara and for many years as a financial administrative assistant, legal secretary, was currently employed by Casa Dorinda and as a bookkeeper for her friend Dino Frangos.

Ellen will always be remembered as a giving, loving and supportive friend to many.

Her passions were Reading, Art, Antiques, Interior Decorating, Raising Orchids, Hiking with dear friends, and of course, her love of animals.

She leaves behind countless forever-family friends and her most beloved dogs: McBride, Riley, Sir Cooper and Boggie, her grieving family of Niece Sharon Schumack & Leigh Behar of NY, Linda Bienenstock Purcell of NY, Nephew Paul Bienenstock of FL, Nephew Barrie & Annie Schumack of MN, Nephew Daniel & Dyan Shumack of VA, and her devoted Niece Claudine Kieferle and husband Pat Penisten, great-great niece, special helper & nurse’s aid Neelia Boyd, all of Shawnee, OK and many great-nieces & nephews in various states.

Arrangements by Chapman Funeral Homes of Orange County; Interment at Carpinteria Cemetery beside her husband & mother.

Officiating will be Father Richard Martini of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Respectfully, due to Co-Vid this will not be an open service.