Home Local Set to stun
Local

Set to stun

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Roddenberries perform at the 55-year Mission tour Convention, a “Star Trek” gathering, in Las Vegas. For more coverage of the event, see today’s Life Section on Page B1.
The Roddenberries weren’t the only source of musical entertainment at the event. Vaughn  Armstrong has played more alien characters on various “Star Trek” series than any other actor in the franchise’s 55-year-history, said that today he mainly enjoys performing his music. He and other “Star Trek” actors, including 1972 Lompoc High School graduate Jeffrey Combs, entertained fans Sunday night with their Rat Pack concert of jazz and rock parodies.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More