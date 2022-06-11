Settlement reached in Winchester Canyon cannabis project

The city of Goleta and Hidden Trails LLC have reached a settlement in Hidden Trail’s proposed cannabis project at 222 Winchester Canyon Drive.

The settlement agreement obligates Hidden Trails staff to have in place a robust odor response complaint and remediation process and hydrogen sulfide monitoring system.

The 17.23-acre outdoor cannabis and indoor processing project is located on 349 acres of agriculturally zoned property in an unincorporated area. Cannabis operations would be located approximately 3,000 feet from the city limits of Goleta.

Before Hidden Trails may cultivate cannabis, Hidden Trails must construct the project, including installing security fencing and cameras, and apply for and obtain a Santa Barbara County business license and state cannabis licenses. Operations of the cannabis project are at least 10 months out, according to a news release.

The settlement’s goals are to prevent odor episodes, develop a measurable and objective way to detect odor, and to use weather monitoring and technology to pinpoint odor sources. If odor is reported and verified, Hidden Trails is required under the settlement’s terms to immediately implement steps to identify the source and mitigate odor.

