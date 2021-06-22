Seven COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

These cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County to 34,613, with 34,129 recovered, 455 deaths and 29 cases still active in the region.

Of the seven new cases, Goleta reported two cases, along with Santa Maria reporting two. One case was reported in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Another was reported in Orcutt, and another was in the North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

All other areas in the county reported zero new cases.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com