Seven graduate from chamber’s Leadership Lompoc Valley class

COURTESY PHOTO

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2019-2020 Leadership Lompoc Valley class donated more than $2,000 to the Lompoc Food Pantry.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2019-2020 Leadership Lompoc Valley class graduated seven participants on Friday, after having completed a successful fundraiser despite challenges presented by COVID-19.

Each LLV class is required to organize a community project to fill a need in the community. This class chose to raise funds to support Bridgehouse Homeless Shelter and the Lompoc Food Pantry by collecting monetary donations online through a virtual campaign as well as a food and clothing drive held at the Hilton Garden Inn. The food and clothing drive was held in November in collaboration with Hano Hano Shave Ice, which donated 20% of its proceeds during the event, according to officials.

Amber Wilson, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said this year’s graduation is especially notable because of the challenges presented by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re so proud of this class of graduates. Not only did they succeed in developing valuable leadership skills, they were able to successfully keep their commitment to their class project, all while dealing with the current pandemic,” Ms. Wilson said.

The purpose of Leadership Lompoc Valley is to identify and develop a diverse group of leaders with a special understanding of the Lompoc Valley and a solid foundation of leadership skills. Program participants become acquainted with various aspects of the Lompoc Valley through monthly Topic Days held during normal business hours on Fridays from September through May of each year. Topic Days include speakers, expert panels, and tours of businesses and public agencies of the Lompoc Valley. Approximately 75% of the class was completed in person with COVID-19 forcing the LLV Board of Trustees to pivot and create three class topic days virtually.

The class participated in a virtual graduation on Friday with Jeremy Ball, City Councilman and Past Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber, as keynote speaker. The graduation featured a slideshow of class activities and the graduates received gifts including gift cards from Grocery Outlet, Lompoc Beans, LLV mugs, and graduation certificates.

For more information visit www.lompoc.com/llv.html or call the chamber office at 805-736-4567.

— Mitchell White