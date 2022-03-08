Seven new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County’s new COVID-19 cases dropped to the single digits Monday, with only seven reported.

Of those, two were in Santa Maria and two in neighboring Orcutt, according to the Public Health Department.

Only one case was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was reported in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Twenty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,711 cases, of which 222 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 655.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.email: kschallhorn@newspress.com