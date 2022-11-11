Several California races remain tight as party control of U.S. House remains uncertain

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – With control of the U.S. House of Representatives still up in the air, several California congressional races remain in close margins as vote counting continues.

As of Thursday morning, Republicans were still favored to win the House, holding 209 of the 218 seats needed to take control, according to the Associated Press. With control of the House at stake, some Southern California Democrats have been fighting to hold on to their seats.

Democratic Incumbent Rep. Katie Porter from the 47th congressional district held a lead of only 1,500 votes over her Republican opponent, Scott Baugh, as of Thursday morning. Rep. Porter held 50.5% of the vote, and Mr. Baugh held 49.6% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. Orange County election officials are expected to update vote totals Thursday evening as counting continues.

Slightly south of Rep. Porter, incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Levin remained in a tight race with Republican challenger Brian Maryott for the seat in the 49th district as of Thursday morning.

Rep. Levin led by just 3,700 votes, holding 51.1% of the vote in the district straddling Orange County and San Diego. Mr. Maryott held 48.9% of the vote as of Thursday morning. San Diego election officials plan to update results at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Outside of Southern California, Democratic state Assemblyman Adam Gray trailed Republican businessman John Duarte by only 203 votes in a tight race for the 13th congressional district seat. As of Thursday morning, Mr. Duarte had 50.1% of the vote, and Mr. Gray had 49.9% of the vote in the race for the Central Valley seat.

The 13th congressional district includes Merced, Madera and a portion of Modesto. Prior to redistricting, the seat was held by Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif, who moved North to run in a more Democrat-friendly district, as reported by CalMatters.

The outcome of these races could remain uncertain for days as election officials continue to count ballots coming in through the mail. Ballots that were postmarked on Tuesday and arrived by Nov. 15 will be counted.