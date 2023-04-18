Several meetings to cover airport master plan 

In addition to appearing at today’s council meeting, Santa Barbara Airport officials will be on hand at three more meetings this week to update public officials and residents on the progress of the Airport Master Plan Update.

On Wednesday, the Airport Commission will provide the public with another chance to learn about the SBA Master Plan Update. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Airport Administration Conference Room, 601 Firestone Road.

And on Thursday, airport officials will present their SBA Master Plan Update to the Santa Barbara Planning Commission, which is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. in City Council chambers at 735 Anacapa St.

The Planning Commission would consider approval of any future related environmental review or coastal development permits related to projects identified in the Master Plan Update.

Also on Thursday, SBA has invited the community to join an interactive Open House on the SBA Master Plan Update.

The Open House will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Airport Administration Building, 601 Firestone Road.

The objective of the SBA Master Plan Update is to provide the community and public officials with proper guidance for future development, which will satisfy aviation demands and be wholly compatible with the environment. This project will update the 2017 SBA Master Plan and will focus on preparing for coming air service trends, promoting financial resiliency and addressing environmental challenges.

The Open House will provide community members an opportunity to discuss the Master Plan Update process and provide input. Airport staff and members of the consultant team will be available to take comments, answer questions, discuss points of interest and hear ideas.

To learn more, view the current SBA Master Plan documents, and sign up for future notifications on the topic, visit FlySBA.com/MPU.

Santa Barbara Airport noted it served more than 1.2 million passengers in 2022 and is leading California airports in post-pandemic commercial service recovery. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines serve the airport with 20 daily departures to 10 non-stop destinations – Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com