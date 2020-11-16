Sew worthwhile

Honor Farm inmates donate handmade items

More than 100 handmade items including hats, scarves and blankets have been donated to support cancer patients at the Mission Hope Cancer Center Arroyo Grande by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Women’s Honor Farm Sewing Program.

“It’s great to see the female honor farm inmates build a sense of self-confidence in their accomplishments and pride when they complete a project. They are proud to give back. Our hope is to foster that pride and self-confidence to their re-entry into the community,” said Lacey Silveira, correctional sergeant.





Ecstacia Willis, a participant in the Honor Farm Sewing Program, said,

“It was nice to do this, knowing that we can play a part in comforting someone in their time of need, just giving them a blanket to keep them warm.”

Fellow participant Lisa Becerra shared a similar sentiment.

“For me personally, when I’m making things for donations, it feels good knowing it’s going to someone who needs and deserves it,” she said.

The program began in 2013 and has grown over the past seven years. All of the items are made by inmates of the San Luis Obispo County Jail from donated materials and fabrics.

They support organizations throughout the county with their handcrafted work. In turn, the inmates feel the satisfaction of giving back and being a positive part of the community.

Among the recipients is San Luis Obispo ALPHA, which provides pregnancy and early parenting and support to families, who received more than 120 baby quilts, 100 bibs and 50 baby beanies.

“We serve about 500 families a year countywide, so you can imagine the blankets we distribute,” said Patti Fox, executive director of ALPHA. “This is a wonderful program for the women to participate in and feel like they are making a difference.”

Other recipients have been Meade Canine Rescue, which was given hundreds of dog coats, sweaters, beds, blankets, leashes and bandanas; and the ECHO Homeless Shelter in Atascadero will be receiving blankets, beanies, scarves and stockings this month.

