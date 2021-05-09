Sewage rates rise again

It was about 15 years ago that Santa Barbara County upgraded our sewage treatment plant here in Orcutt. As I remember, it was a $5 million upgrade. Our sewage costs increase for this new work. We have not seen any decrease from that raise since the money was paid for the plant.

Now they are raising our sewage rates again for an upgrade to this same plant. How much is this going to cost? I see that our taxes are going to nearly double next year. Where is all this money going? Why is there never a reduction in fees once the job is paid for?

I look at all the new homes, condos and apartments built here in the last 15 years. How much money did the County Public Works Department make from all these hookups? All of this money should have gone for the upgrades, not for salary increases for those who have no idea of where they are and what they are supposed to do. It’s time for an audit of our county government as to where all these increases are going. Someone has got to be robbing people for every penny they can steal.

Of course, as long as Democrats hold any power in California, we will continue to be robbed. That is why California joins New York for huge reductions in population. When all the big money moves to Florida and Texas, those left in California will not only lose their money but their shirts as well.

Ed Pilkington

Santa Maria