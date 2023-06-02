Sexual abuse lawsuit settled for $950,000

Money granted for victim in case against Santa Barbara Unified School District and former teacher

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Matef Harmachis, a former instructor named in a lawsuit, taught at Santa Barbara High School.

After three years, a $950,000 settlement was granted for a victim in a child sexual abuse case against Santa Barbara Unified School District and former teacher Matef Harmachis.

The civil complaint was originally filed on Nov. 30, 2020, by Manly, Stewart and Finaldi. The law firm is best known for representing victims of former Olympics gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Harmachis had multiple counts of sexual abuse, harassment and groping of an underage, female student at Santa Barbara High School in 2017. The allegations stated that this behavior happened in public in the middle of his classroom.

He was charged, arrested, convicted and received a sentence for misdemeanor battery of a minor. Then, in 2020, his teaching credential was revoked.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District declined to comment on the lawsuit when the News-Press contacted it Thursday.

In the news release given by the plaintiff’s lawyers, the victim’s attorney, Morgan Stewart, said, “I have never seen a case where a school district ignored so many red flags and allowed a dangerous individual to have unfettered access to vulnerable students.”

This incident wasn’t the first time Mr. Harmachis faced allegations of inappropriate behavior with his students.

In 2004, when Mr. Harmachis was an economics teacher at Dos Pueblos High School, he was accused of using foul language against brothers visiting his classroom and then forcibly removing one of them for wearing an Israeli police department T-shirt, according to the plantiff’s lawyers.

After this incident, more allegations of sexual harassment toward a former female student at Dos Pueblos were revealed. Mr. Harmachis was placed on paid leave until 2005, then transferred to Santa Barbara High School. He was put on paid-leave again for four years.

There are recorded attempts of termination by the district, which Mr. Harmachis disputed by calling on The Commission of Professional Competence. This panel’s involvement can be requested by a teacher after a school district notifies a permanent certificated teacher that the district intends to take disciplinary action.

CPC reported that Mr. Harmachis showed “unfitness to teach in some respects, but that the conduct does not show unfitness to teach as to warrant dismissal.” He was then reinstated to teach in 2009.

This isn’t the first time behaviors and allegations have arisen in local schools.

Sheridan Rosenberg, a local resident who has been following the case, shared an entire document with the News-Press that had a list of 15 misconduct cases at Santa Barbara schools.

“The number is truly shocking,” Ms. Rosenberg said.

