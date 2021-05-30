SEYMOUR, Deborah

Deborah “Debbie” Seymour, 61, of Ventura, CA passed away suddenly in her sleep on May 14, 2021 in Ventura after a brief illness. Debbie was born in Santa Monica, CA to Robert and Marjorie Killion. She went to San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, CA and graduated in 1977. She went on to earn a Diploma in the Office Assistant Program from Santa Barbara Business College and a Certificate of Achievement in Human Services from Ventura College. She truly enjoyed animals of all types and had a special love for her kitties, Samhain, Loki, and Butters. She was a deeply sensitive person, always rooting for the “underdog” and offered a helping hand to those less fortunate whenever possible. Authentic and gracious, she never shied away from making a genuine connection with everyone she met.

She is survived by her life partner, Geoffrey Pearson of Ventura; children, Roxanne Collins, Christopher Seymour, and Justin Hill, all of Ventura; and grandchildren, Jared Collins, and Jessica Collins of Ventura. She is preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Ojai Raptor Center, P.O. Box 182, Oak View, CA 93022.

Debbie will be incredibly missed by her family, friends, and pets and will always be in our hearts.