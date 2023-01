SHAFER, Evelyn “Lynn”

Evelyn “Lynn” Shafer passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 27, 2022, at Casa Dorinda in Montecito. Born June 14, 1931, in San Fernando, CA to Frank Wheeler and Nell McElhenney Wheeler. Predeceased by her son, Carter W. Cordner, Lynn is survived by her daughter, Carlye Cordner (Richard Tricker) of Pasadena; daughter-in-law, Lynn G. Cordner of Truckee; her sister, Becky Wynn (Gary) of Coto de Caza; and eight grandchildren: Elisabeth Cordner (Christian Cattell) of Modesto; Evelyn Cordner (David Wardlaw) of Truckee; Patrick Tricker of Richmond, VA; Emily Cordner of Truckee; Catherine Tricker (Jonas Noack) of Playa del Rey; Andrew Tricker of Berkeley; Amelia Tricker (John Hunnell) of Reston, VA; and Carter Cordner III (Sandra Deal) of Le Grande, OR. The family thanks everyone at Casa Dorinda for her loving care.