SHAIEB, Joseph

Joseph E. Shaieb was born in Detroit, MI on September 27, 1925 to Nagib and Afify Shaieb. He passed away on June 20, 2021 in Santa Barbara, where he had lived since 1995.

Nagib and Afify came to the U.S. from Syria in 1913 as Christians leaving for a better life. They came through Ellis Island and were married here in the United States and had six children.

Joseph attended the University of Detroit and Wayne University before moving to La Mesa, CA in 1947. He graduated from San Diego State University in 1951 with a B.A. degree in Accounting. Joseph received his D.D.S. degree in 1958 from the St. Louis University.

Joseph served in the Army Air Corp during WWII.

He was an auditor for the California Dept. of Employment for two years. In San Diego, he was a dentist for 27 years. Upon retiring, he became a dance host on cruise ships for four years, where he met and married his wife, Louise Sagady. Joseph’s hobbies were dancing and traveling.

Joseph participated in many organizations throughout his lifetime. In La Mesa, he was a member of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce. In San Diego, he belonged to the Crosstown Optimist Club, Single Squares, Dolphin Singles Club, the Elks Club, the American Legion, and the American Dental Association. Joseph was an active member of the San Diego County Dental Society and a lifetime member of the San Diego Space Theater. In Santa Barbara, he belonged to the Northside Optimist Club and the Cosmopolitan Club, was a life member in the Disabled American Veterans Club and he was a member of the Elks Club.

His wife, Louise Sagady-Shaieb passed away on August 19, 2016. He is survived by his three children: Mark (an M.D.) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Dora of Azusa, CA; and Dona, of Santee, CA (all from his first wife Betty Jo Shaieb). He also had two grandchildren: Zachary and Kylie of Hawaii.

Interment will be at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.

Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 509 E. Montecito St. Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103; or Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, 536 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.