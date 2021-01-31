Shakespeare’s response

Ah, Mrs. Jones and thy teachable moments article (“All the world’s a stage,” Voices, Jan. 24).

The most teachable moment would have been to let thy daughter write her own paper for the class even if it meant flunking the class because of poor planning and apparent lack of enthusiasm for me and the Bard.

The pearls of wisdom I do impart to thee, dear child, “to thyself be true” if nothing more thou dost take from this class.

The grade thy child received because of thy and thy husband’s “help” wasn’t hers; it belongs to thee, the true authors of the paper and ay “there’s the rub.”

Thy good intentions somewhat mirror the actions of thy Hollywood crowd who paid surrogates to take tests and write papers for their children. But alas, it seems “all the world’s a stage” as I have stated.

I assume thy daughter passed with flying colors. But in this liberal world of “toil and trouble,” perchance for thee “all’s well that ends well.”

Fear not and debate not, dear ones, for “the best is yet to come.”

William S. and D. Gould

Of London and the Santa Ynez Valley