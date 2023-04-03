Sharon Russell’s art to grace Casa Barranca in Ojai

Sharon Russell, the artist behind the “Art for the Soul” series, is collaborating with Casa Barranca Organic Winery & Tasting Room, 208 E. Ojai Ave., in Ojai to showcase Ms. Russell’s paintings from April through June.

Ms. Russell, an imaginary realist, captures universal themes from the collective unconscious in her series. She has published two art books with accompanying stories, “Innocence to Wholeness: Journey of the Heroine” and “Light Bearer.”

A Los Angeles graphic designer by trade, Ms. Russell later delved into Jungian psychology and practiced as a psychotherapist in Ojai for more than 15 years. A lifelong artist, she continues to create storybook, mythological and animal-themed watercolors that enchant and inspire.

To get a glimpse of her creative process, watch her watercolor demonstration on YouTube by searching for “Sharon Russell Ojai artist.”

For more information, call Casa Barranca Organic Winery & Tasting Room at 805-640-1255.

— Marilyn McMahon