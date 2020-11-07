Sharp cooldown expected this weekend

Rainfall possible through Sunday morning

It may be time to break out the winter jacket — and maybe even an umbrella.

A pair of low-pressure systems are expected to move through Santa Barbara County over the next several days, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and bringing a slight chance of rain to the area.

High temperatures over the next several days are forecast to be in the 60s, with evening lows reaching the low 40s. Today’s temperature change will be roughly 30 degrees below what was experienced on Thursday throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Showers were possible Friday night into the early morning hours today, with a 60% chance of precipitation forecast. Showers were likely today, with the possibility of thunderstorms, before 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. The chance of rain for today is 70%, mainly impacting inland areas and higher elevation.

Rainfall intensities are expected to remain under 0.25 inches per hour, though heavier rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible if thunderstorms were to occur, according to the Weather Service.

The low intensity is not expected to provide any mud or debris flows for recent burn areas. The Weather Service notes that the Grapevine could see a dusting of snow and travel delays today or this evening. In addition to the cooler temperatures, gusty winds are expected, though no wind advisories had been issued as of Friday night.

A second low-pressure system is expected to reach the area on Sunday, which could bring trace amounts of rain. Widespread wind advisories are possible near the coast and mountains.

Snow levels on Sunday are expected to drop slightly lower than what is expected today, which could impact the Grapevine and local mountain roads.

Through Sunday, four to six inches of snow may accumulate in the San Rafael Mountains, according to the Weather Service.

In terms of total precipitation this weekend, weather officials estimate up to a half-inch of rain falling in Lompoc, with just under a half-inch in both Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley. Through 10 a.m. Sunday, coastal areas, such as the city of Santa Barbara and Goleta, could receive up to a tenth of an inch, according to officials.

Looking ahead, the low-pressure systems are expected to move east by Monday and bring a dry northwest flow to the area through Wednesday.

Conditions early next week are expected to remain chilly, with frost advisories and freeze warnings possible for inland and interior valleys. High temperatures are expected to remain in the low 60s through Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

email: mwhite@newspress.com