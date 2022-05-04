Shasberger to address Westmont grads at commencement

COURTESY PHOTO

Westmont College will hold its commencement Saturday at Thorrington Field.

Michael Shasberger, who is retiring as Westmont College’s inaugural Adams professor of music and worship, will give the commencement address during the Montecito college’s graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The ceremony will take place at Westmont’s Thorrington Field.

All of the 267 graduates will participate in the commencement while 119 will graduate with honors. Also, 117 Golden Warriors who graduated in 1970, 1971 or 1972 will march in the procession to celebrate their 50th reunions. Graduates Michael Kong and Taylor Mache will offer reflections.

Acting Provost Rick Ifland will give Faculty Scholarship Awards to graduating seniors attaining the highest cumulative grade-point average during their four years at Westmont: Talia Bjelland, Hannah Grierson, Maggie Hine, Kong and Joshua Phillips all earned perfect 4.0 GPAs. John Corbett graduated with a triple major in biology, chemistry and religious studies.

Dr. Shasberger will speak at Saturday’s commencement about “Profiles in Learning.”

Dr. Shasberger arrived at Westmont in 2005 and became known as a whirlwind of energy. That year, he staged the first of 17 popular Christmas Festivals. During his time at Westmont, Dr. Shasberger has recruited student musicians, added scholarships, grown the orchestra, strengthened vocal programs and taken the Christmas event to new heights.

He retires this month after taking the orchestra overseas for 10 days, performing in Salzburg, Vienna and Prague and participating in the American Celebration of Music in Austria.

During the ceremony, Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe will present Westmont Medals to Steven A. and Denice D. Fellows for their tireless service and dedicated leadership in improving the delivery of healthcare.

The Fellows have supported Westmont and nonprofits and boards throughout the community.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com